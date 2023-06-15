Piazza Affari below parity (-0.3%) on the day of the ECB

Uncertain closure for the European stock exchanges after the meeting of the ECB, which raised rates by 25 basis points as expected.

In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib closed down by 0.3% to 27,731 points, with Finecobank (+2.6%) and MPS (+2.3%) in light while Italgas above all fell back (-2.4%), Interpump (-1.5%) and Stm (-1.5%). Jefferies has raised the recommendation on Finecobank from underperform to hold, while lowering the target price from 14.9 to 13 euros. Italgas presented the 2023-29 strategic plan, which envisages investments of 7.8 billion.

The spotlights were on the Frankfurt institute, which brought the main refinancing rate to 4% and that on deposits to 3.5%. President Lagarde declared that there is still “way to go” and that a further hike of 25bps at the next meeting in July is likely. Furthermore, you clarified that there was no discussion of a possible break. The ECB has also revised its inflation estimates up to 2025 and its GDP estimates downwards for this year and next.

On the macroeconomic front, retail sales unexpectedly increased (+0.3%) while industrial production in the United States fell by 0.2%. Initial jobless claims remained stable at 262k over the past week. A gauge of factory activity in upstate New York rose to a three-year high. Meanwhile, Wall Street continues to rise, in the aftermath of the Fed meeting, which left rates unchanged as expected but signaled two more tightenings by the end of the year.

Bond yields on the rise in Europe after the ECB. However, the Btp-Bund spread remains little moved at 162 basis points, with the Italian 10-year bond rising to 4.12%.

The euro appreciates in the wake of indications from the ECB and Lagarde, with the euro/dollar up to 1.093. Among the raw materials, oil (Brent) recovered ground, returning above 75 dollars a barrel.