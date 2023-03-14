Piazza Affari loses more than 4% to 26,183 points

Piazza Affari ccloses down 4.03% to 26,183 points. The recovery on Wall Street is not enough for Europe, where the Dow Jones at the same time marks a rise of 0.7% despite the strong sell-off on banking stocks.

The weight of bank stocks

Milan, the black jersey of the Continent, discounts the weight of the banks in the main index of Piazza Affari. But the sales have hit all the main European markets hard. In Frankfurt, the Dax closed the session with a drop of 2.58%. While the Cac40 of Paris marks a drop of 2.57%. London’s FTSE 100 fell by 2.37%.

The threshold of 26 thousand points

The Milan stock market has not found the starting point for a recovery after the comforting data from Wall Street, which is betting on a halt to the Fed’s rate hike policy. In the morning it hit a low below the threshold of 26,000 points which represented an important technical support.

Bonds

Closing in decided increase for the spread (192 points from 183) in a session characterized by the flight from the stock market in favor of bonds. The 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) scored a last position at 4.20% from 4.32% of the last reference.

Petrolium

The WTI, which started off in sharp decline, loses only 0.56% at $76.25 a barrel. Goldman Sachs lowers its estimates on crude oil consumption in OECD countries in 2023. “Assuming a 1.3% GDP growth and incorporating weak data on the first quarter – explain the analysts of the US investment bank – we lower the estimates from -0.2 to -0.5 million barrels for 2023 and from zero to -0.1 million in 2024”. “Our model – they underline – forecasts that demand for crude oil will remain well below pre-pandemic levels as the blowback received from the structural decline in the weight of crude oil in GDP, by higher oil prices and the rise in the dollar outweigh the boost due to GDP growth”.

Gas

Falling prices by 6.82% to 49.25 euros per megawatt hour

Values

The euro-dollar moves to a four-week high around 1.074. Goldman Sachs believes that the Fed will not raise rates on March 22.

Oro

It hit a one-month high during a session marked by a weakening dollar and falling Treasury yields. Prices up +2% to 1,906 dollars an ounce.