Black session for the European stock exchanges and in particular for Piazza Affari, weighed down by sales on bank stocks. The Ftse Mib closed down by 4% to 26,183 points, with Bper (-9.5%), Unicredit (-9%), Banco Bpm (-8.1%) and Banca Mediolanum (-7.8%) in queue at the main Milan price list. The utilities went against the trend, supported by the decline in bond yields, with purchases of Italgas (+1.05%), Terna (+0.6%) and Snam (+0.6%).

Meanwhile, Wall Street recovered some ground but the banks remain under pressure with the crashes of the First Republic (-64%) and Western Alliance (-61%).

After the bankruptcy of SVB and the closure of Signature Bank, the US authorities intervened to protect deposits and the Fed launched a new loan program (BTFP) for institutions with liquidity problems. Added to this were the reassurances of US President Biden, which however were not enough to avoid further losses.

The sell-off on banks was accompanied by a return to bond purchases, which drove down government bond yields. Among US Treasuries, the two-year bond falls to 4.13% and the ten-year bond shrinks to 3.51%. The Btp-Bund spread widens to over 190 basis points, with the yield on the Italian bond falling to 4.19%.

On Forex, the euro/dollar exchange rate rose above 1.07 and the dollar/yen depreciated to 133.2. Among raw materials, oil (Brent) slips to 81.4 dollars a barrel and gold exceeds 1,910 dollars an ounce.

Tomorrow the focus will be on US inflation data, key to the Fed. In light of the new backdrop, analysts reduced the chances of a 50bp tightening at next week’s meeting, but a worse-than-expected report could muddy the waters.

On Thursday, however, it will be up to the ECB to announce a half percentage point adjustment, but it will be necessary to understand above all whether Lagarde and her colleagues will leave the door open to other restrictive measures in May and in subsequent meetings.