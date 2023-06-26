Piazza Affari cancels losses and closes at +0.1%

Closure with little movement for the European stock exchanges, with the Ftse Mib up by 0.1% to 27,242 points. Among the big names in Piazza Affari, Stm is advancing (+2.2%) despite the detachment of the dividend (quarterly installment of $0.06). Tenaris (+1.2%), Eni (+1.1%) and Erg (+1%) also made progress, while Leonardo (-4.7%) lost ground, in a context of weakness for defense stocks after the latest developments in Russia. Telecom Italia also fell (-3.5%), awaiting developments on the sale of the network.

In the meantime, Wall Street is progressing just below parity, with Apple one step away from 3,000 billion in capitalization, in a climate that is nonetheless marked by caution.

In the next few days, the focus will be on the ECB forum in Sintra (Lagarde is speaking tomorrow) and on a series of macro data: on Friday, in particular, the numbers on inflation in the euro area, the US core PCE, the Chinese SMEs and US consumer confidence.

From today’s agenda came the German Ifo business climate index, down to 88.5 points in June, and the Dallas Fed’s manufacturing activity indicator, up to -23.2 points, albeit at below estimates.

Furthermore, today S&P Global Ratings released the updated estimates on the eurozone’s GDP for 2023, an improvement from 0.3% to +0.6%.

On Forex, the euro/dollar stabilizes just above 1.09, while the ruble has reached its lowest level against the dollar for over a year. Among the raw materials, oil (Brent) remains in the area of ​​74 dollars a barrel. On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread continues to fluctuate between 162 and 163 basis points, with the Italian 10-year bond at 3.94%.