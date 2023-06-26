Home » Piazza Affari cancels losses and closes at +0.1%
Business

Piazza Affari cancels losses and closes at +0.1%

by admin
Piazza Affari cancels losses and closes at +0.1%

Closure with little movement for the European stock exchanges, with the Ftse Mib up by 0.1% to 27,242 points. Among the big names in Piazza Affari, Stm is advancing (+2.2%) despite the detachment of the dividend (quarterly installment of $0.06). Tenaris (+1.2%), Eni (+1.1%) and Erg (+1%) also made progress, while Leonardo (-4.7%) lost ground, in a context of weakness for defense stocks after the latest developments in Russia. Telecom Italia also fell (-3.5%), awaiting developments on the sale of the network.

In the meantime, Wall Street is progressing just below parity, with Apple one step away from 3,000 billion in capitalization, in a climate that is nonetheless marked by caution.

In the next few days, the focus will be on the ECB forum in Sintra (Lagarde is speaking tomorrow) and on a series of macro data: on Friday, in particular, the numbers on inflation in the euro area, the US core PCE, the Chinese SMEs and US consumer confidence.

From today’s agenda came the German Ifo business climate index, down to 88.5 points in June, and the Dallas Fed’s manufacturing activity indicator, up to -23.2 points, albeit at below estimates.

Furthermore, today S&P Global Ratings released the updated estimates on the eurozone’s GDP for 2023, an improvement from 0.3% to +0.6%.

On Forex, the euro/dollar stabilizes just above 1.09, while the ruble has reached its lowest level against the dollar for over a year. Among the raw materials, oil (Brent) remains in the area of ​​74 dollars a barrel. On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread continues to fluctuate between 162 and 163 basis points, with the Italian 10-year bond at 3.94%.

You may also like

Russia, Biden excludes Meloni from the round of...

Course crash: Siemens Energy – the communication was...

Tassoni brings Mina’s jingle back on TV: the...

New minimum wage: now the unions are venting...

end of the UN mandate in Mali (Minusma)

Apple allows free access to developer versions of...

Benetton, so they earned €25,000 an hour. And...

Cinda enters Shenzhen Gold Taichung Island Holdings’ 30...

Aston Martin soars on the stock market after...

Who Warren Buffett donated over half his stock...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy