Piazza Affari changes mood and closes down. The more uncertain future

Piazza Affari and the European stock exchanges are changing mood. The Ftse Mib index fell by 0.6% to 27,592 points, in line with Frankfurt (-0.55%). A better Paris and London (-0.25%) . The torsion is the result of several elements. China struggles to restart and Beijing’s central bank cuts rates by 0.1% after 10 months. In Europe, producer prices in Germany become negative but the ECB is studying increases in the cost of money also in September. The data on American homes, a large increase in new buildings, pushes the market to further speculate on a tightening by the Fed which does not see demand cool down. Result: Weak bags. But maybe it’s just an excuse, after a rally especially on Wall Street that pushed the Nasdaq 100 well beyond 15,000 points.

On board the Ferretti yachts

Ferretti currently listed in Hong Kong, announces that Borsa Italiana has admitted it to Piazza Affari. The offer starts tomorrow and will end on June 22nd. Waiting to see who will get on the yachts, the spotlight is on Tim who slowly climbs (still remaining at historic lows) betting on a positive news on the sale of the network to Kkr. Prime Minister Meloni’s trip to the Elysée could perhaps soften Vivendi, Telecom’s first shareholder and Mediaset’s second strong partner. Unicredit is close to 20 euros, a critical threshold: will it go back like the main list? Stellantis goes down despite the historic agreement with Foxconn on chips, Chinese weakness weighs.

Gold at three-month lows

Gold falls to $1,930 an ounce on renewed fears of an aggressive Federal Reserve. Traders are currently priced in for Jerome Powell to hike rates again by 25 basis points in July and end his tightening cycle. Even oil, on fears of further tightening which would lead to a weakening of demand, recorded a drop of more than two percentage points with the Texan WTI which revised the 70 dollars a barrel.

Spread in rialzo

The spread closes slightly higher. At the end of the day, the differential between the ten-year BTP and the same German maturity is indicated at 162 basis points, two more than yesterday’s closing. On the other hand, the yield of the BTP dropped sharply, reaching a last position at 4.02% from 4.12% at the previous closing. In a climate of general decline in the yields of securities in the Eurozone, the German Bund also fell, with yields going from 2.51% to 2.40%.

