Piazza Affari closed down in a sluggish session and with few volumes. Purchases on Amplifon while Saipem collapses

Piazza Affari closed down in a sluggish session and with few volumes. Purchases on Amplifon while Saipem collapses

The weakness on the main European stock market indices continues with the Italian blue chip index Ftse Mib which, after a positive start, is unable to maintain parity, closing trading at 23,770 points, down by 0.36%.

At the top of the main list in terms of performance we find Amplifon which closes the midweek session up by 1.3% with the stock trying to stretch, closing at 27.16 euros per share.

Purchases also on Inwit with a profit of 0.84%, but also on Recordati (+1.09%) and on the banking giant Unicredit which closed the session just above 13 euros per share with a profit of 0.47%.

Conversely, sales on Cnh Industrial which closed the session down by 1.92%, Hera (-2.32%), but also on Iveco down by 1.86%.

The worst stock of the day was instead Saipem which collapsed by 3.34% after yesterday’s increases. Thus the downward trend of the share continues, which since the beginning of the year has shown a loss of more than 76% of its value, after the 2 billion euro capital increase closed in July.

Off the main list, the Juventus share lost ground, closing the session with a 3.8% drop, in the aftermath of the last shareholders’ meeting of the Andrea Agnelli era. In particular, yesterday the black and white club approved the 2021/2022 budget with a loss of over 238 million euros.

Finally, the Btp/Bund spread closed the session up by more than 1.95%, thus reaching 214 basis points.

