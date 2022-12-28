The weakness on the main European stock market indices continues with the Italian blue chip index Ftse Mib which, after a positive start, is unable to maintain parity, closing trading at 23,770 points, down by 0.36%.

At the top of the main list in terms of performance we find Amplifon which closes the midweek session up by 1.3% with the stock trying to stretch, closing at 27.16 euros per share.

Purchases also on Inwit with a profit of 0.84%, but also on Recordati (+1.09%) and on the banking giant Unicredit which closed the session just above 13 euros per share with a profit of 0.47%.

Conversely, sales on Cnh Industrial which closed the session down by 1.92%, Hera (-2.32%), but also on Iveco down by 1.86%.

The worst stock of the day was instead Saipem which collapsed by 3.34% after yesterday’s increases. Thus the downward trend of the share continues, which since the beginning of the year has shown a loss of more than 76% of its value, after the 2 billion euro capital increase closed in July.

Off the main list, the Juventus share lost ground, closing the session with a 3.8% drop, in the aftermath of the last shareholders’ meeting of the Andrea Agnelli era. In particular, yesterday the black and white club approved the 2021/2022 budget with a loss of over 238 million euros.

Finally, the Btp/Bund spread closed the session up by more than 1.95%, thus reaching 214 basis points.