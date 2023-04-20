Piazza Affari closed in the red (-1.1%), Stellantis in the queue (-5.4%)

Down session for European stock exchanges. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib closes trades down by 1.1% to 27,627 points, held back in particular by Stellantis (-5.4%) who surprisingly announced the arrival of the new Cfo Natalie Knight, in a European automotive market which also discounts the continuous price cuts by Tesla. Sales also on Stm (-3.7%) and Mps (-3.6%), against the trend of Iveco (+1.6%), Moncler (+1.5%) and Saipem (+1.5%).

Wall Street also fell, with attention focused on corporate results and macro data, as well as actions by Fed members. Today’s reports showed partial weakening in the job market and the housing sector, with recurring claims for subsidies unemployment at the highest level since November 2021 and home sales down more than expected.

In the Eurozone, Eurozone Consumer Confidence improved to -17.5 points in April, from -19.1 in March. The European and US PMI indices are scheduled for tomorrow.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread widens slightly to 186 bp, with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.31%. The euro/dollar stands at 1.097 while oil (Brent) falls further to around 81 dollars a barrel.