A day marked by weakness for the European stock exchanges and for Piazza Affari, with the Ftse Mib down by 0.4% to 27,751 points.

Among the most capitalized companies, Bper stands out (+4.4%), on which Kbw has raised the rating from “market perform” to “outperform” and the target price from 2.59 euros to 3.85 euros. Telecom Italia also rose (+2.5%), pending an offer for the alternative network to that of the KKR fund, by Cdp and Macquarie. Realizations on Tenaris (-4.8%) after yesterday’s +8%, while Eni (-2.8%) and Amplifon (-2.7%) also fell.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread returned to 184 basis points with the Italian ten-year yield rising to 4.3%. On Forex, the euro/dollar exchange rate remains in the 1.066 area and the dollar/yen stands at 134.4. Oil was down, with Brent below 83 dollars a barrel, starting to end the week in the red.

The latest US data showed still stubbornly high inflation and solid retail sales, which are likely to further fuel price pressures. In light of these indications, Loretta Mester and James Bullard (both non-voting members of the Fed this year) opened to a 50 basis point rate hike in March, holding Wall Street back for the second consecutive session, with the S&P500 at -1 % and the Nasdaq at -1.4%.

Restrictive tones also with regard to the ECB; Francois Villeroy de Galhau ruled out a rate cut this year and Isabel Schnabel stressed that investors risk underestimating the persistence of inflation and the response needed to keep it under control.

As for the week ahead, Wall Street will be closed on Monday for holidays. With regard to monetary policy, the minutes of the last meeting of the Fed will be published on Wednesday. The preliminary PMI indices for February, the German Zew and Ifo, and consumer prices in Germany and the Eurozone are expected from the macro agenda.