Negative closure in Piazza Affari with the Ftse Mib index which, in the wake of the generalized declines of the European and American stock exchanges, closed the last session of the year at 23,706 points, down by 1.45%.

The Italian blue chips index closes 2022 with a drop of -13.2%, the worst drop in the last decade.

As we know, in fact, 2022 was characterized by various fears related to inflationary pressures, by the outbreak of war in Ukraine, by the increasingly restrictive monetary policies of central banks and in the last week the return of the Covid infections is increasingly worrying in China.

Returning to Piazza Affari, within the main basket no stock managed to achieve a positive performance; while the most consistent decrease was achieved by Telecom Italia, which closed the session with -3.78% after the postponement of the single network dossier to 2023.

Sales also on Terna (-2.6%), Interpump (-2.63%) and Snam (-2.41%).

Finally, on the bond front, the Btp-Bund spread rises by 4.5%, stopping at area 219, with the yield on the Italian ten-year bond at 4.7%.