The Ftse Mib closed the session in the red (-1%) at 22.507 points, recording the worst performance among the Old Continent stock exchanges. In today’s session, the giant of the semiconductor sector, STMicroelectronics, which lost 5% in just one session, followed by Interpump (-4%), Pirelli (-3.4%) and Stellantis (-2, 5%). While Tenaris closed the session with a 1% rise followed by Bper Banca (+ 0.8%), Generali Ass (+ 0.7%) and Snam (+ 0.5%).

The BTP / Bund spread at 213bps with the ten-year BTP yield just over 3 percentage points.