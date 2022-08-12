Our benchmark index, the Ftse Mib, closed the last session of the week up by 0.6% to 22.998 points, while on a weekly basis it gained 1.55%.

Two stocks pushed the Milan index higher, online payments company Nexi which gained 5.7% and telecom giant Tim with + 7%.

Excellent session also for Banco BPM which recorded a + 4.5% followed by Unicredit + 2.6%.

The worst stock on Friday is Prysmian (-2.4%) followed by Amplifon (-1.5%) and Leonardo (-1.3%).

The BTP / Bund spread closes the week at 208bps.