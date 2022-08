Our benchmark index Ftse Mib closed the session up by 0.69%, supported mainly by the best stocks Telecom (+ 3.3%) and Amplifon (+ 3%) followed by Diasorin (+ 2.70%) and Tenaris (+ 2.45%). The stocks that recorded the worst performance in today’s session are Pirelli (-1.6%), Bper Banca (-1.36%), Interpump (-1.32%) and Campari (-0.80%).

The BTP / Bund spread closed the session down 3% to 203bps.