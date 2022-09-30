Piazza Affari tries to get back on top after the thud on the eve that pushed the Ftse Mib to the lows of almost two years. The benchmark stock index of the Milan stock exchange, which yesterday closed down 2.4% to 20,352 points, the lowest since November 2020, marks an increase of 1.45% to 20,648.85 points.

Weak indications from China today. In September, the China Caixin and Markit manufacturing PMI index fell further in the contraction phase, down to 48.1 points, worse than the 49.5 points expected by the consensus and worsening compared to the previous 49.5 points .

The week ends with the publication of important macroeconomic data and in particular the focus has returned to inflation especially after the worst than expected figure in Germany which reached 10.9%, from the previous 8.8%. The consumer price index also increased in the Eurozone by 10% and even in Italy things are not going well with Istat which recorded a new burst of inflation which in September rose by 8.9% every year.

Among the big names in Piazza Affari, the + 19.1% of Banca Generali stands out, returning to the center of speculation after the indiscretion launched by Bloomberg, according to which the Lion of Trieste held several talks for the sale of Banca Generali.

Intesa’s + 2.9%, ENI’s + 1% and Tim’s + 4.2% are also worthy of note.

Focus today on Unicredit (+ 2.6% to € 10.45) which signed an agreement with Allianz relating to their shareholdings in Croatia. In detail, UniCredit will acquire from Allianz SE the entire 11.72% stake in Zaba, one of the main Croatian banks, belonging to the UniCredit group, and Allianz Holding EINS GmbH will acquire the minority stake of 16.84% currently held by Zaba in the Croatian insurance company, Allianz Hrvatska.

STM also rose (+ 1.4%) with the outlook of Micron Technology, a leading American company in the memory segment, which was clearly below expectations, but the CEO sees the bottom of the cycle in February