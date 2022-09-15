Prevalence of sales today in Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib at the end of the day stopped at 22,365 points, down by 0.21%. Banco BPM leads the Ftse Mib with + 1.85%. Also highlighted today Unicredit (+ 0.9% to 10.964 euros) which in intraday reached its highest levels since March 2022.

Poste Italiane (+ 0.79% to € 8.402) also stands out among the stocks in better shape today, which through its subsidiary PostePay completed the acquisition of LIS Holding SpA (LIS) from International Game Technology for € 700 million, including the net cash available conventionally agreed equal to 70 million. LIS, active in the Italian proximity payments market through a network of approximately 54,000 affiliated points of sale, generated a gross turnover of € 228 million and an EBITDA of € 40 million and, in the first half of 2022, a gross turnover of € 132 million and an EBITDA (+ 16% year on year) of € 24 million. “The 1H22 data show excellent growth in EBITDA (+ 16% y / y), a trend that we expect will even improve in the second half due to the repricing of contracts”, comments Equita SIM, adding: “Considering the cash generated in 9M22 (€ 70m) the multiple of the deal (c10x Ev / ebitda 2022E) is lower than our initial expectations (c14x) “.

Purchases also on Prysmian (+ 0.66%) which announced a contract worth over 800 million for the cabling of two German wind farms.

TIM is in trouble today, closing below € 0.20 (-2.74%). To weigh on the stock was the downgrade decided by HSBC which lowered the recommendation on Telecom Italia to hold from the previous buy. The target price indicated by HSBC is € 0.20.