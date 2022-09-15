Home Business Piazza Affari closed weak, Banco BPM and Poste advanced
Piazza Affari closed weak, Banco BPM and Poste advanced

Prevalence of sales today in Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib at the end of the day stopped at 22,365 points, down by 0.21%. Banco BPM leads the Ftse Mib with + 1.85%. Also highlighted today Unicredit (+ 0.9% to 10.964 euros) which in intraday reached its highest levels since March 2022.

Poste Italiane (+ 0.79% to € 8.402) also stands out among the stocks in better shape today, which through its subsidiary PostePay completed the acquisition of LIS Holding SpA (LIS) from International Game Technology for € 700 million, including the net cash available conventionally agreed equal to 70 million. LIS, active in the Italian proximity payments market through a network of approximately 54,000 affiliated points of sale, generated a gross turnover of € 228 million and an EBITDA of € 40 million and, in the first half of 2022, a gross turnover of € 132 million and an EBITDA (+ 16% year on year) of € 24 million. “The 1H22 data show excellent growth in EBITDA (+ 16% y / y), a trend that we expect will even improve in the second half due to the repricing of contracts”, comments Equita SIM, adding: “Considering the cash generated in 9M22 (€ 70m) the multiple of the deal (c10x Ev / ebitda 2022E) is lower than our initial expectations (c14x) “.

Purchases also on Prysmian (+ 0.66%) which announced a contract worth over 800 million for the cabling of two German wind farms.

TIM is in trouble today, closing below € 0.20 (-2.74%). To weigh on the stock was the downgrade decided by HSBC which lowered the recommendation on Telecom Italia to hold from the previous buy. The target price indicated by HSBC is € 0.20.

