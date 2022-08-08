Home Business Piazza Affari closes 0.6% higher, Stellantis the best title (+ 2.9%)
Business

Piazza Affari closes 0.6% higher, Stellantis the best title (+ 2.9%)

by admin

Piazza Affari closed the first session of the week up (+ 0.5%). The best stock in today’s session is Stellantis, the car company gained 2.9%, followed by Bper Banca (+ 2.5%), followed by the two energy giants Eni (+ 1.9%) and Tenaris (+ 1.8%). While the worst stocks are Banco BPM which left on the ground (2.26%) followed by Finecobank (-1.22%), Pirelli (-0.95%) and Poste (-0.8%). The BTP / Bund spread ended the day at 213bps.

See also  The old tree blossoms Core i7-3770K overclocked to 7.09GHz: the second in the world in running points-Intel, CPU processor, overclocking-Kuai Technology (Media under Drivehome)-Technology changes the future

You may also like

Eng: more money and more decision-making powers, here...

Emotions of a true sports car for the...

Celgene News｜Affordable Rental Housing REITs Add Newcomers to...

Corporate welfare, from bills to fringe benefits: all...

Chery Group’s July sales exceeded 131,500 vehicles, an...

Markets: slowdown or recession? “In the autumn, inflation...

Credit crunch: how the cost of living crisis...

Used cars: the business is now all in...

Balsamic vinegar, the government activates the infringement procedure...

Petrol prices down: the self down to 1,833...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy