Piazza Affari closed the first session of the week up (+ 0.5%). The best stock in today’s session is Stellantis, the car company gained 2.9%, followed by Bper Banca (+ 2.5%), followed by the two energy giants Eni (+ 1.9%) and Tenaris (+ 1.8%). While the worst stocks are Banco BPM which left on the ground (2.26%) followed by Finecobank (-1.22%), Pirelli (-0.95%) and Poste (-0.8%). The BTP / Bund spread ended the day at 213bps.