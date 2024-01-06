Home » Piazza Affari closes above parity (+0.1%)
by admin
Volatile session for European stock markets on a day full of macroeconomic events, with inflation in the eurozone and the jobs report in the USA. At Piazza Affari, at the end, the Ftse Mib index recorded an increase of 0.1 to 30,440 points.

Money especially on Bper (+2%), Saipem (+1.95%) and Banco Bpm (+1.7%). At the bottom of the list are Recordati (-1.4%) and Inwit (-1.1%).

In the morning, the preliminary reading on eurozone inflation was released, in line with expectations (+2.9% y/y while the core figure fell to 3.4%). In the USA, nonfarm payrolls in December were higher than expected (216 thousand vs 175 thousand) and the unemployment rate lower than estimates (stable at 3.7%), with growth in average hourly wages on an annual basis above consensus (4.1% vs 3.9%, up from 4.0% in November). Data that certifies the solidity of the US labor market, removing the prospect of imminent rate cuts by the Fed.

Volatility on bonds, with the Italian 10-year BTP yield momentarily exceeding 3.9% and then returning to the 3.8% area while the BTP/BUND spread remains little changed, in the 167 bp area. The US ten-year Treasury came close to 4.1% after the job report, then fell back to below 4.0%.

On Forex, the euro/dollar appreciates to 1.096 and the dollar/yen drops to 144.3. Among raw materials, Brent oil reaches 79 dollars and is preparing to close the week on the rise amid persistent tensions in the Red Sea and the closure of fields in Libya.

During the next round, the focus will be mainly on US inflation (Thursday), the speeches of various central bankers from the Fed and the ECB and on the start of the new season of quarterly reports in the US, with the first results of the banking giants.

