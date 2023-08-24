Piazza Affari closes above parity (+0.2%)

Closure with little movement for the European stock exchanges, with the Ftse Mib of Piazza Affari up by 0.2% to 28,233 points, while Wall Street continues positive with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 up by 0.9% and by 1, 5%.

On the main basket of Piazza Affari, observing the prices of individual stocks, the utilities Erg (+3.5%), Hera (+2.6%), Snam (+2.3%) and Terna (+2, 15%). On the other hand, Unipol (-4.1%), Mps (-2.3%) and Moncler (-1.6%) fell.

Declining yields on bonds, after the weak data on economic activity which increase the probability of pauses in rate hikes. The Btp-Bund spread fluctuates around 165 basis points, with the Italian 10-year bond falling to 4.17%.

On Forex, the euro/dollar dropped to 1.085, while among raw materials, oil (Brent) fell back to 83.3 dollars a barrel. Meanwhile, data on US oil inventories showed a drop higher than expected, equal to more than 6 million barrels.

During the day, the PMI manufacturing, services and composite indices (preliminary data for the month of August) of the main European countries and the USA were released. The eurozone economy worsened, with the composite PMI at 47 points, as did the US, where the indicator (50.4) remained just above the expansion threshold.

US data on new home sales recorded an increase of 4.4% in July, while those on consumer confidence in the eurozone indicate a deterioration to -16 points.

Anticipation is growing for the launch of the Jackson Hole annual symposium, scheduled for tomorrow (August 24) until Saturday 26. Tonight the spotlight is on Nvidia’s quarterly, due out after the closure of Wa