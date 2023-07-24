Piazza Affari closes above parity (+0.2%)

It was a slow session for European stocks, with investors reluctant to take clear equity positions ahead of this week’s key events. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib closed up by 0.2% to 28,908 points, with purchases above all of Hera (+1.9%), Saipem (+1.7%) and Pirelli (+1.7%) while Recordati (-0.6%) and Inwit (-0.6%) fell slightly.

During the day, the flash PMI indices for July on the main economies were released, which showed a contraction worse than expected in the euro area and a slowdown in growth in the USA.

Anticipation is growing for the meetings of the central banks, in particular those of the Fed and the ECB, which will raise rates by 25 bp respectively on Wednesday and Thursday. The focus will be on Powell and Lagarde’s press conferences for any indications on the next monetary policy moves. The BoJ will also meet on Friday, and the US data on the core PCE index, an important metric for US inflation, will also be released.

In the meantime, the season of American quarterly reports continues and that of European companies is in full swing. In the coming days, giants such as Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta Platforms will disseminate the results, as well as some important Italian companies such as Unicredit and Poste Italiane.

On Forex, the euro/dollar depreciates to 1.108 while the dollar/yen remains at 141.25 after the decline of the last eighth. Among raw materials, the race for oil continues, after four consecutive weeks on the rise, with Brent at 82.4 dollars a barrel. Limited movements in the bond segment, with the Btp-Bund spread in the 160 bp area and the Italian 10-year bond down to 4.02%.