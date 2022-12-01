Slight rises for Piazza Affari and the other European stock exchanges, while Wall Street proceeds in contrast in the aftermath of the gains triggered by Powell’s words.

The Ftse Mib closes trades up by 0.31% to 24,685 points, with purchases in particular on Diasorin (+3.8%) and Tim (+3.7%), which rebounds after -5.2% in the previous session. The stock, which yesterday discounted the possibility of a totalitarian takeover bid by the government, is regaining share in the wake of speculation on possible alternatives for the creation of the single national network and the reduction of the company’s debt. Amplifon also did well (+3%) while Tenaris (-2.3%), Banco Bpm (-2.4%) and Unicredit (-3.6%) fell back, completing the second tranche of the buyback plan.

A busy day of international macro appointments. The eurozone manufacturing PMI continues to report a contraction in the sector, but climbs back to 47.1 points, a two-month high. Although it is one of the lowest values ​​recorded in the last decade, the survey suggests that the winter downturn could be less severe than expected. In the Eurozone, the unemployment rate stands at 6.5%, while in Italy it drops to 7.8% (-0.1 points).

In the US, the October data on the core PCE index, the Fed’s preferred parameter for monitoring inflation, was released, which stood at +5.0% per year, below the +5.2% recorded in September.

The numbers support the views of those who believe that US inflation has reached its peak and that the central bank could launch less aggressive rate hikes. Jerome Powell himself, chairman of the Washington institute, declared yesterday that “it makes sense to moderate the pace of interest rate hikes” and that the intensity of monetary tightening could already decrease at the next meeting of the FOMC, scheduled for 13 and December 14th.

The prospect of a 50 basis point hike at the next meeting sparked US Treasury purchases, with 10-year Treasury yields falling to 3.58%. The US dollar was also down, making a strong about-face, bringing the euro above the threshold of 1.05 dollars, the highest since the end of June.

Also in the US, the ISM manufacturing index for November was released, which contracted for the first time since May 2020 (to 49 points). Now the focus shifts to tomorrow’s data relating to the stars and stripes job market, after yesterday’s ADP data which highlighted a lower number of jobs in the private sector than estimated.