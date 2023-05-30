Piazza Affari closes at -0.16%, down on oil prices

Mostly negative day on the stock markets of the Old Continent. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib closed down by 0.16% to 26,575 points, held back above all by oil in the wake of sales on black gold. Tenaris (-2.7%), Eni (-2.35%) and Saipem (-1.9%) fell in particular, while Prysmian (+2.8%), Erg (+1.7%) and Terna (+1.65%).

Technologists are racing on Wall Street, driven by the rally of Nvidia which becomes the first chip company to exceed 1,000 billion in capitalization. Meanwhile, Treasury yields fell on hopes that the US Congress approves the debt deal in time to avert a feared US default.

Meanwhile, attention returns to focusing on economic growth and monetary policy, in view of the forthcoming central bank meetings. In Spain, inflation slowed to 3.2% on an annual basis (core figure at 6.1%), in Italy producer prices fell by 3.5% yoy in April and industrial sales increased by 4.3% in March.

Consumer confidence in the Eurozone was confirmed at -17.4 points in May, while in the USA it fell to 102.3 points (Conference Board index). The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity Index fell to -29.1 points in May. Over the next few days, focus mainly on eurozone inflation (Thursday) and the US job report (Friday).

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread decreased to around 180 bp with the Italian 10-year bond down to 4.15%. On Forex, the euro/dollar is back above 1.07. In commodities, crude oil (Brent) tumbled to $74 a barrel amid growing doubts that OPEC+ could cut production at next month’s meeting.