Piazza Affari closes at +0.2%, Stm collapses

Closing in random order for European stock exchanges. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib archives trades up by 0.2% to 27,158 points thanks to the recovery of banks, with purchases on Mps (+4.35%), Bper (+4%) and Unicredit (+3, 5%). Stm sinks (-8.7%) despite the positive accounts, in the wake of the forecast of pressure on margins in the second half of the year. Tenaris also fell (-3.6%) after the results and the other oil companies Eni (-1.9%) and Saipem (-1%).

Wall Street rose, after a series of positive corporate results, including Meta, and despite the macro data which showed a slowdown in the US economy but an unexpected increase in inflation by one measure. In particular, the first reading of US GDP for the first quarter came in at +1.1%, against an estimated 1.9%. At closed markets, the accounts of Amazon and Intel are expected, among others.

Tomorrow the resolutions of the Bank of Japan will be communicated, which meets for the first time under the leadership of the new governor Kazuo Ueda. Next week, however, it will be the turn of the Fed and the ECB.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread remains flat at 189 bp, with the Italian 10-year bond rising to 4.35%. The euro/dollar remains above 1.1 while oil (Brent) fluctuates in the area of ​​78 dollars a barrel, after yesterday’s drop which canceled the gains triggered by the announcement of OPEC+ cuts.