Closure with little movement for the European stock exchanges, while Wall Street has reversed course and is traveling in negative territory. In Milan, the Ftse Mib ended trading up 0.27% to 26,052 points, with Saipem (+7.1%) and Tenaris (+4.15%) in evidence. Purchases also on Bper (+3.3%) and Stm (+2%), while Campari (-1.9%), Amplifon (-1.5%) and Telecom Italia (-1.4%) closed down .

Today S&P Global Ratings announced that it estimates that Italy’s GDP will contract by 0.1% this year. The rating agency added that it expects a recovery in GDP in 2024, with growth of 1%, which should accelerate in 2025 to +1.2%. Regarding inflation in Italy, S&P estimates a slowdown in growth to 6.1% in 2023, 2.3% in 2024 and 2% in 2025

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread decreased to 171 basis points, with the Italian ten-year yield falling sharply to 3.73%, in a general context of decreasing rates.

On Forex, the euro/dollar stood at 1.082 while the dollar/yen rose slightly to 128.5 following the confirmation of the accommodative monetary policy by the Bank of Japan, which will keep rates negative and will not relinquish control of the yield curve. Among raw materials, oil advanced for the ninth consecutive day, with Brent in the $87.5 area, aided by expectations of a recovery in Chinese demand.

Macro data today saw Eurozone inflation confirmed at 9.2% a year, while US producer prices slowed to 6.2%. Sharper contraction in U.S. retail sales (-1.1%) and industrial production (-0.7%) expectations fuel fears that aggressive interest rate hikes could plunge the economy into recession . The Fed’s Beige Book will be released in the evening.

Focus today on the interventions of some members of the American central bank (Raphael Bostic, Lorie Logan and Patrick Harker) to understand the next monetary policy moves and in particular whether there are any chances of rate cuts already this year. Meanwhile, St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard said the cost of borrowing will need to rise further to ensure inflationary pressures ease. “We’re almost in what we could call a tight zone, but we’re not quite there yet,” Bullard said.