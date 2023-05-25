Home » Piazza Affari closes at -0.4%, sales of oil products
Business

Piazza Affari closes at -0.4%, sales of oil products

by admin

A mostly negative day for the European stock exchanges, with the Ftse Mib down by 0.4% to 26,408 points. Among the big names in Piazza Affari, purchases above all on Unicredit (+2%), Finecobank (+1.9%) and Moncler (+1.2%) while energy companies Tenaris (-3.7%), Saipem ( -2.9%), Erg (-2.6%) and Eni (-2.4%).

Technologists are advancing on Wall Street, driven by Nvidia’s accounts (+27%), counterbalancing worries about the stalemate on the debt ceiling, which have led Fitch to place the rating of the leading world power under ‘negative watch’.

Meanwhile, the second reading on US GDP for the first quarter shows annualized growth of 1.3%, higher than expected (1.1%), while claims for unemployment benefits were lower than estimates (229,000).

In Europe, the final revision on German GDP arrived this morning, certifying the second consecutive quarterly contraction (-0.3% in Q1) and therefore the technical recession of the main European economy.

Yields on the rise on bonds, with the US two-year at 4.45% and the ten-year at 3.78%. The Btp-Bund spread is confirmed in the 186 bp area with the yield on the Italian 10-year bond at 4.37%.

On Forex, the euro/dollar stabilizes at 1.072 while among raw materials, oil (Brent) loses about 3 percentage points, returning below 76 dollars a barrel, after Russia minimized the probability of another production cut by OPEC+.

See also  Yingwei Financial Market Express: The market believes that CPI will show that inflation will cool down? US stock market Nasdaq rose four times in a row Provider Investing.com

You may also like

The role of the G7 in development cooperation

Gold: China, Russia and their allies use the...

From Bossi to Cuperlo to Roccella. Twenty deputies...

More solar than oil: The deceptive success of...

Environmental protection – FDP does not want to...

Rules and tips for hybrid work

Electric cars and SUVs push the European car...

Steffen Klusmann: “Spiegel” confirms the departure of its...

MilanoSesto, other shareholders on the way The dossier...

Ex Ilva, the company opens in Taranto the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy