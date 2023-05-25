Piazza Affari closes at -0.4%, sales of oil products

A mostly negative day for the European stock exchanges, with the Ftse Mib down by 0.4% to 26,408 points. Among the big names in Piazza Affari, purchases above all on Unicredit (+2%), Finecobank (+1.9%) and Moncler (+1.2%) while energy companies Tenaris (-3.7%), Saipem ( -2.9%), Erg (-2.6%) and Eni (-2.4%).

Technologists are advancing on Wall Street, driven by Nvidia’s accounts (+27%), counterbalancing worries about the stalemate on the debt ceiling, which have led Fitch to place the rating of the leading world power under ‘negative watch’.

Meanwhile, the second reading on US GDP for the first quarter shows annualized growth of 1.3%, higher than expected (1.1%), while claims for unemployment benefits were lower than estimates (229,000).

In Europe, the final revision on German GDP arrived this morning, certifying the second consecutive quarterly contraction (-0.3% in Q1) and therefore the technical recession of the main European economy.

Yields on the rise on bonds, with the US two-year at 4.45% and the ten-year at 3.78%. The Btp-Bund spread is confirmed in the 186 bp area with the yield on the Italian 10-year bond at 4.37%.

On Forex, the euro/dollar stabilizes at 1.072 while among raw materials, oil (Brent) loses about 3 percentage points, returning below 76 dollars a barrel, after Russia minimized the probability of another production cut by OPEC+.