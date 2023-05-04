Piazza Affari closes at -0.6% post ECB, in light of Ferrari

European stocks closed lower on the day of the ECB, while Wall Street proceeds down in the aftermath of the Fed and in the wake of the continued turbulence on regional banks.

In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib closed down by 0.6% to 26,670 points. Sales in particular of Leonardo (-5.8%) after the results, Mps (-3.7%), Iveco (-3.1%) and Cnh (-3%). In contrast Ferrari (+4.7%), which updates the historical highs after the quarterly. Diasorin (+1.9%), Erg (+1.3%) and Terna (+0.9%) also performed well.

The ECB raised interest rates by 25 basis points and announced a halt to reinvestments under the APP program starting in July 2023. President Christine Lagarde made it clear that monetary tightening is not over yet and that the cost money is not yet at tight enough levels, while risks to the inflation outlook remain tilted to the upside.

Yesterday the Fed also raised rates by 25 bp, but hinted that it could put the tightening cycle on hold.

Positive data on the European tertiary sector and requests for unemployment benefits in the USA, up to 242,000, came from the macro agenda. Tomorrow the focus will shift to the job report for the month of April. Focus also on quarterly reports, with Apple’s accounts coming out tonight.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread rose to 192 bp following indications from the ECB, with the Italian 10-year bond virtually unchanged at 4.11%. On Forex, the euro/dollar fell to 1.1 while oil (Brent) reversed the previous recovery, returning to the 72.4 dollar a barrel area.