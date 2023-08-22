Piazza Affari closes at +0.6%, Prismian flies (+4%)

Positive closing for the European stock markets, which are attempting a rebound after the declines of recent weeks.

At Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib ends up 0.6% to 28,165 points, with purchases above all on Prysmian (+4%), in the front row for three projects in Germany with a total value of 4.5 billion. Diasorin (+2.8%) and Stm (+2.5%) also performed well. Modest reductions instead for Tenaris (-0.8%), Telecom Italia (-0.8%) and Campari (-0.7%).

On Wall Street, contrasting performance for the main American indices, awaiting Nvidia’s accounts to be released tomorrow and with a focus on Arm’s IPO project on the Nasdaq. Spotlights also on the central bankers’ symposium in Jackson Hole, which kicks off tomorrow until August 26th.

Meanwhile, in Europe, there are no positive indications from the Bundesbank, which anticipated a possible stagnation of the German economy also in the third quarter.

In the USA, in July, sales of existing homes contracted by 2.2%, recording the lowest value since the beginning of the year.

Among currencies, the euro/dollar slipped to 1.085 dollars, while the exchange rate between the greenback and the yen settled just below the 146 level. In the commodities sector, oil traded little with Brent at 84.3 dollars a barrel. Gas rises to €42.8/Mwh, following strike threats at Australia’s largest LNG plant

