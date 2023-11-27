Piazza Affari closes at +0.7%, pink jersey in Europe

The Ftse Mib ends up 0.7% at 29,432 points, at the top of the European price lists. Among the big names on Piazza Affari, Cnh (+1.9%), Mps (+1.9%) and Intesa (+1.6%) are advancing above all, while Moncler (-1%), Inwit (-0.7%) are losing ground %) and Diasorin (-0.5%).

On the macro front, the Ifo index on the German economy reported the third consecutive monthly increase in expectations, signaling a possible recovery for the leading European power, struggling with a contraction in GDP (-0.1% confirmed in the 3Q) and budget problems.

ECB President Lagarde underlined the progress in the fight against inflation, stating that after increasing rates the institution can carefully observe the effects of the measures taken and evaluate which decisions to take.

Wall Street showed little movement after the Thanksgiving holiday but today, on the occasion of Black Friday, it will close early at 7pm Italian time.

Preliminary readings for November on the US manufacturing, services and composite PMI indices highlighted a slight expansion in overall production, driven by services which offset the contraction in manufacturing.

Meanwhile, operators are starting to look to next week, when, among others, data relating to inflation in the eurozone, the second reading of GDP for the third quarter, consumer confidence and the ISM US index and the PCE core price index, carefully monitored by the Federal Reserve for its monetary policy decisions.

On bonds, the BTP stands at 4.38%, with the spread slightly decreasing to 174 basis points.

Among raw materials, Brent oil rises slightly to 82 dollars a barrel, awaiting the OPEC+ meeting, which will be held online on November 30 and could be decisive in establishing the next production levels.

On Forex, the euro/dollar rises to 1.093 while the dollar/yen remains in the 149.5 area.