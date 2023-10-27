Piazza Affari closes at -0.8% before DBRS

Negative closing for European stock markets, despite the positive trend on Wall Street. On Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib ends down 0.8% at 27,287 points, awaiting the DBRS judgment on Italy’s rating.

Sales in particular on Moncler (-6.5%), which is also affected by the cuts in target prices by UBS and SocGen due to the uncertain prospects for the fourth quarter of the year. Also down were Amplifon (-4%) ahead of Monday’s Board of Directors meeting and STM (-3.7%), also penalized by analysts (Barclays, Deutsche Bank and SocGen) following the quarterly report. Saipem bucked the trend (+3.9%), rebounding after recent declines. Eni moved little (+0.2%) after better-than-expected accounts and the increase in guidance on adjusted Ebit.

Meanwhile, Wall Street is proceeding in positive territory, after the core PCE data in line with expectations (+3.7% y/y) which does not significantly change expectations in view of the Fed meeting next week. The central bank will most likely keep rates unchanged, while keeping its guard up in the fight against inflation.

Italian data on consumer and business confidence showed a worsening in October, with the respective indicators decreasing to 101.6 and 103.9 points respectively (from 105.4 and 104.9).

On bonds, the US Treasury yield rises to 4.86%, while the BTP-Bund spread falls to 197 bp, with the Italian 10-year bond falling to 4.8%.

Among raw materials, Brent oil stands at just under 89 dollars a barrel, while gas fluctuates between 50 and 51€/Mwh. On Forex, euro/dollar rises to 1.059 while the yen falls below 150 against the greenback.