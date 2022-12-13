Home Business Piazza Affari closes at +1.37% following Wall Street after the inflation data
Tonic closure for the European stock exchanges and for Piazza Affari, with the Ftse Mib which archives trades up by 1.37% to 24,636 points.

Purchases above all on Pirelli (+4.1%) and Banco Bpm (+4.3%), the latter after the Enasarco Foundation acquired 1.97% of the share capital through ‘reverse accelerated bookbuilding’ at 3.40 euros per share. Interpump (+3.55%) and Stm (+3.5%) were also in the light, while Hera (-0.5%), Snam (-0.3%), Telecom Italia (-0.3 %) and Italgas (-0.3%).

Europe was driven in the second half of the session by the positive performance of Wall Street in the wake of better-than-expected inflation data for November, although the US indices then slowed down, albeit remaining positive.

In detail, US consumer prices showed a positive change of 7.1% per year compared to the +7.7% in October and the +7.3% forecast by analysts. On a monthly basis, the increase was equal to +0.1%, less than the expected +0.3% and a marked slowdown compared to the growth recorded in October, equal to +0.4%.

On an annual basis, the core component of the consumer price index also slowed down, from +6.3% in October to +6%. On a monthly basis, the core CPI trend was up 0.2%, slower than the estimated +0.3% and sharply down from the previous +0.4%.

The data seems to indicate that the inflation peak has been passed and could justify a slower pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Tomorrow, the bank will announce a 0.5% increase and could evaluate the use of softer tones, albeit still cautious, with respect to future decisions on the cost of money.

On Thursday, however, the ECB will meet, in addition to the Bank of England, the SNB (Swiss National Bank) and the Norges Bank, the central bank of Norway.

Euro/dollar up to 1.06 while the exchange rate between the greenback and the yen falls to 135.2. Oil is recovering, with the WTI at 75.6 dollars. On fixed income, 10-year US Treasury yields fell 13 basis points to 3.48%.

