Piazza Affari closes at +1.5%, MPS and BPER at the top

Positive session for the European stock markets, on a day with few relevant events. On Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib ended up 1.5% at 28,925 points with purchases on banking stocks, led by MPS (+8.6%) after the upgrades of Fitch (rating to BB) and Deutsche Bank (to Buy) . Bper (+7.1%), Saipem (+5%) and Banco Bpm (+4.6%) also performed well, while Cnh (-0.8%) and Campari (-0.6%) fell slightly.

Meanwhile, Wall Street is making little progress after Moody’s cut the outlook for the US to ‘negative’. For this week, attention will focus mainly on US inflation data on Tuesday and the meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

US consumer prices are expected to slow to 3.3% in October, down from 3.7% in the previous month.

On bonds, the BTP-Bund spread reduces to 183 bp, with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.55%, after confirmation of Italy’s rating at BBB with a stable outlook by Fitch and awaiting Moody’s judgment on Friday.

On Forex, the euro/dollar stands just below 1.07 and the yen is trading at 151.6 against the greenback, after a temporary appreciation.

Among raw materials, Brent oil recovers above 82 dollars a barrel after three consecutive weeks of declines. OPEC, in its monthly report, raised its oil demand growth forecast for this year to 2.5 million barrels per day, up 100,000 barrels per day from last month’s report, citing a stronger than expected growth in the United States and China. The cartel left its demand growth forecast for 2024 unchanged at 2.2 million barrels per day.