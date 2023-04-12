Piazza Affari closes higher driven by oil

Positive session for the Milan Stock Exchange: the Ftse Mib index closed up by 1.15% to 27,525 points. The day lived on a few ideas. There was the MPS print, which returns to 2 euros thanks to a leap of 3.3%. Also the titles of the Elkann galaxy restart with momentum, after the heavy losses of the holy week. Tim starts badly but closes well a few weeks after the showdown on the network, with Vivendi pressing the board. Saipem also did well, getting closer to 1.5 euros driven by broker estimates on quarterly reports and orders. From red to green also Enel, which awaits the changing of the guard at the top, however, in the meantime celebrates the sale of assets in Peru for a value of almost 3 billion.

Spotlight on US inflation

Tomorrow is the US inflation report for March, a crossroads for further rate hikes or for a pause by the Federal Reserve. The Small Business Expectations Index has been released. In March, the indicator compiled by the National Federation of Independent Business worsened to 90.1 points, from 90.9 in February. The consensus was at 89.8. The survey shows that last month, probably due to the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank, there was a sharp increase in small companies having difficulty obtaining credit. Friday’s data on American unemployment, which even dropped to 3.5%, however, it suggests that there may not be a serious recession, even if the IMF revises its global GDP forecasts, saying that the world economy could record the weakest growth since 1990 and Germany could end up in recession. The IMF also claims that in the event of a sharp contraction they should review their interest rate policy. In China, inflation rose by only 0.7% annually.

The resurrection of Bitcoin: +80% since the beginning of the year

The market no longer knows who to believe and so it even takes refuge in Bitcoin, which is back above $30,000: this is the asset that has earned the most since the beginning of the year. Plus 80%. Compared to a year ago, however, it is still 23% down.

Spree and currencies

The differential between 10-year BTPs and German Bunds ended the session at 185.7 basis points against 186 at the start of the day. The yield on the Treasury product rose by 14 basis points to 4.16%. Euro up against the dollar to 1.088. EU Natural Gas +1%.

Oro

It is up 0.5% to $2,013. China‘s central bank further strengthened its gold reserves, posting a fifth consecutive month of net increases. Data released on Friday show that at the end of last month, 2,068 tons of gold were in the coffers of the People’s Bank of China, eighteen more than in February.