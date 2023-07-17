Piazza Affari closes below parity (-0.2%)

A mostly negative session for the European stock markets, which closed above the lows for the day thanks also to the slightly positive performance of Wall Street. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib ended trading down by 0.2% at 28,608 points. Moncler (-2.9%), Nexi (-2.9%) and Interpump (-2.2%) fell in particular, while purchases rewarded Cnh (+2.5%), Leonardo (+2.5%) , Banco Bpm (+2%) and Bper (+1.9%).

The below-expected data on Chinese GDP contributed to curb the sentiment, up by 6.3% in the second quarter against the 7.1% expected by analysts. Numbers that add up to the disappointing ones of the last period, fueling the debate on the need for new stimuli to revive the Chinese economy, which has a strong impact on many European countries.

In a week poor in events, attention is mainly focused on the earnings of American companies, which this week include giants such as Tesla, IBM, Netflix and Johnson & Johnson.

In the morning, the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, spoke, stating that the war risks weighing on global trade after influencing the rise in prices.

On Forex, the euro/dollar is confirmed above the 1.12 level and the dollar/yen rises to 139. Among the raw materials, oil (Brent) drops back to around 79 dollars a barrel. Finally, as regards bonds, the Btp-Bund spread widens to 167 basis points, with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.16%.

