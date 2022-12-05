Home Business Piazza Affari closes below parity, Saipem bucking the trend (+2.3%)
Weak session for Piazza Affari and the other main European stock exchanges, also held back by the subdued performance of Wall Street. The Ftse Mib archives trades down by 0.3% to 24,547 points, with Nexi (-3.9%) and Amplifon (-2.5%) in line while Saipem stands out (+2.3%) after the rating upgrade from ‘Bb’ to ‘Bb+’ by S&P, which indicated a stable outlook.

Crude oil prices reversed course, with the WTI down by 0.9% to 79.25 dollars, the day after the OPEC+ meeting which confirmed production levels. Today both the EU embargo on Russian oil imports by sea and the price cap agreed with the EU, G7 and Australia, set at 60 dollars a barrel, came into force.

The American indices Dow Jones, S&P500 and Nasdaq fell by about one percentage point, with operators intent on monitoring the latest macroeconomic data and the potential implications on monetary policy.

On the macro front, the Ism Servizi index recorded an unexpected acceleration in November, settling at 56.5 points from 54.4 in October. The data adds to Friday’s solid job report, fueling the idea of ​​a resilient US economy and a Federal Reserve that will remain tight for the long haul to fight inflation.

At next week’s meeting, the US central bank should in any case announce a 50 basis point rate hike, after President Jerome Powell opened up to a slowdown in monetary tightening.

A half percentage point adjustment is also expected from the ECB at the meeting on 15 December. Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf said in the morning that the bank should raise rates by at least 50 basis points this month (after two 75 bp maneuvers) to curb the run of inflation, with the aim of bringing it back towards target of 2%.

His colleague Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who spoke over the weekend, also spoke in favor of a 0.5% increase at the next meeting, to help tame the surge in consumer prices.

Meanwhile, the Eurozone composite PMI rose to 47.8 points in November, from 47.3 in October, while the services indicator rose from 48.6 points to 48.5 in November. Retail sales in October decreased by 1.8% monthly and 2.7% annually.

