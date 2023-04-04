Closing in no particular order for the European stock exchanges, with the Ftse Mib of Milan down by 0.6% to 27,026 points. Money on Erg (+3.5%), after Morgan Stanley’s upgrade to Equalweight/Attractive with the target price confirmed at 29 euros. Purchases on Saipem (+2.6%), Pirelli (+1.6%) and Bper (+1.6%), while Cnh (-3%), Tenaris (-2.5%) and Mps (- 1.8%).

Modest declines on Wall Street, after the February data on vacancies in the US, down to the lowest since May 2021 (at 9.9 million) but still high. Meanwhile, anticipation is growing for the job report to be released on Friday, which will provide the Federal Reserve with useful information on the state of the stars and stripes job market.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the banking crisis was “stabilising” and regulators were ready to act again to protect deposits if needed.

In the Eurozone, February producer prices recorded a decrease of 0.5% on a monthly basis and an increase of 13.2% on an annual basis.

Btp-Bund spread slightly up to 185 basis points, while the Italian 10-year bond rises to 4.11% in line with the yields of other European government bonds. On Forex, the euro/dollar returns above the 1.09 level and the dollar/yen slips below the 132 level.

Among commodities, crude oil prices retained much of yesterday’s gains on the back of OPEC’s surprise move to cut production by more than one million barrels a day through the end of the year. Brent falls slightly but remains in the area of ​​84.5 dollars a barrel.