Piazza Affari closes down by 0.9%. Oil stocks did well

Negative and volatile session on Piazza Affari, in line with the general weakness in Europe. The Ftse Mib index closes the trading of the last session of the week in the red by -0.9% to 28,237 points. Sales also on the Dax of Frankfurt (-1.5%), but also on the Cac 40 of Paris (-1.4%) and the Ibex35 of Madrid (-1%).

Despite the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East, all the main stock exchanges ended the week in green

Meanwhile, there is also weakness on the main Wall Street indices, with the S&P 500 index currently down by 0.34%, while the Nasdaq is down 0.8%.

Within the main basket of Piazza Affari, today’s sales particularly affected Banca Generali (-4.24%), Prysmian (-5%) and Campari (-3.37%).

On the contrary, the purchases rewarded the energy sector which benefits from the increases in oil prices. In this context, Tenaris (+2.57%), Saipem (+1.8%) and Eni (+1.3%) are in the green. Tim is also above parity, earning 1.48%.

During the day, the Bank of Italy revised its estimates for Italian GDP downwards, bringing them for this year to +0.7% from the previous estimate of +1.3%. Furthermore, in its latest economic bulletin, the Bank of Italy estimates growth of +1.2% in 2024, 0.8 in 2024 and 1% in 2025.

On the bond front, the spread between BTPs and Bunds reached 202 basis points during the day (+6 basis points), with the yield on the Italian 10-year bond closing slightly down at 4.76%.

On the forex, the euro continues to lose ground against the dollar, with the cross returning to trade below 1.05. Meanwhile, volatility continues on energy raw materials, with oil (Brent) stopping the session near 89.5 dollars a barrel; while the rush on gas continues with a weekly increase close to 40%.