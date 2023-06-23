Piazza Affari closes down, the spread rears its head

Piazza Affari closes down

Piazza Affari closes the week down, in line with other European markets. The Ftse Mib index ended trading with a drop of 0.76%. However, the worst on the continent was Frankfurt, which closed with a loss of more than 1%.

Wall Street was also bad, with the Dow Jones down 0.6% while the Nasdaq dropped 1.15% when trading ended in Europe.

The spread returns to 170 points

Among the main stocks of Piazza Affari, a thud by Saipem which loses over 4%. At the top of the Ftse Mib Recordati and Ferrari.

Flame in the spread, which returns to 170 basis points after the lows of 150 points reached in recent days. According to some observers, the increase is hand in hand with the tug of war within the government on the ratification of the Mes.

CURRENCIES

On the foreign exchange market, the euro fell to 1.088 dollars from 1.0955 at yesterday’s close. The single currency is also worth 156.42 yen (156.49 yesterday), while the dollar/yen ratio is 143.70 (142.86).

ENERGY

Oil prices are still declining: the August delivery contract on Brent slips by 1.2% to 73.2 dollars a barrel. That of the same maturity on the WTI of 1.5% at 68.48 dollars. In Amsterdam the gas price loses 4% a 32,7 euro al megawattora

