Last session of August on the swing for Piazza Affari with the Ftse Mib which in the end closed down by 1.22% to 21,559 points. Investors’ mood depressed today was the new acceleration of euro area inflation, which reached a new historic peak of 9%, in line with expectations. A further acceleration that could lead the ECB to evaluate a possible tightening on rates of as much as 75 bp at the meeting on 8 September.

Among the titles of the Ftse Mib, the rally of Unicredit (+ 4.48% to € 9.798) which obtained the green light of the ECB for the second tranche of 1 billion of the buyback plan. This will bring the total buy-back for 2021 to around 2.58 billion, if added to the first tranche of the 2021 buy-back already fully completed. The start of the buy-back program is subject to the approval by the shareholders of the Company at the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on 14 September 2022.

Also good Later (+ 0.58%) which, according to press rumors, would have received from Pago-PA the mandate for the creation of the technological platform that will soon allow the digital notification of Public Administration documents, such as fines and judicial documents.

On the other hand, today Eni is bad, having sold 3.5% to 11,808 euros. The stock weighs in the news that the outlay for energy companies (extra-profit tax) has increased three times for the oil group led by Ad Descalzi, from 550 million euros to 1.4 million euros.

The maxi risk of outlays linked to the tax on extra-profits it also penalized the main utilities with -4.36% for Terna, -6.02% Hera, -2.75% Snam, -2.45 Enel and -3.57% A2A.

Finally down today too Saipem (-2.21%) after the announcement of the resignation of the managing director Francesco Caio arrived this morning, who will be replaced by Alessandro Puliti who will also keep the position of general manager. “Puliti had been appointed CEO with very broad powers following the profit warning at the end of January and the need for recapitalization that had arisen subsequently. The succession shows a sign of continuity in corporate governance after the recent events of 2022 ”, commented Equita SIM.