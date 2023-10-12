Home » Piazza Affari closes higher (+0.4%), US CPI inflation tomorrow
Piazza Affari closes higher (+0.4%), US CPI inflation tomorrow

Piazza Affari closes higher (+0.4%), US CPI inflation tomorrow

Positive session for Piazza Affari, in a prudent context for European stock markets. The Ftse Mib ends up 0.4% at 28,419 points, with purchases on MPS (+5.7%), at the center of the privatization dossier and after the acquittals of Mussari and Vigni confirmed by the Supreme Court. Iveco (+3.1%) and Bper (+2.8%) are also in the spotlight, while Moncler falls back (-2.5%), held back like the entire luxury sector by LVMH’s below-expected revenues. Campari (-2.5%) and Diasorin (-3.4%) are also in the red.

US producer prices accelerated sharply to 2.2% in September, ahead of tomorrow’s consumer price data. The Fed minutes will also be released in the evening, followed tomorrow by those of the ECB.

On bonds, 10-year Treasury yields fell to 4.56%. The BTP-Bund spread settles at 194 bp after yesterday’s decline, with the yield on the Italian 10-year bond at 4.65%.

Among raw materials, oil retreats with Brent in the $86 per barrel area, while gas gains rise to €46/Mwh. On Forex, euro/dollar recovered to 1.062 while the dollar/yen remained in the 149 area.

