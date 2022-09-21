Home Business Piazza Affari closes in rally waiting for the Fed, a sprint by Leonardo and TIM
Piazza Affari closes in rally waiting for the Fed, a sprint by Leonardo and TIM

by admin

Piazza Affari rises today in Europe waiting for the Fed Day. The Ftse Mib closed up by 1.2%, rising above 22 thousand points. Leonardo in rally with + 5.54% to 8.154 euros in the wake of the increase in tensions on the war front in Ukraine. The announcement of a referendum in parts of Russian-occupied Ukraine has fueled market tensions as it signals Putin’s determination to stay on the ground even as Ukrainians continue to recapture territories.

Among the banks purchased on Unicredit (+ 1.69%) which defined the implementation procedures for the execution of the second tranche of the buy-back program for a maximum amount of approximately 1 billion euro. The purchases will be launched this week and are expected to be completed approximately by November 2022.

TIM also rose sharply (+ 5.7% to € 0.1907). According to the Corriere, CDP would be ready to present a non-binding offer for the network with valuations of between 15 and 18 billion euros. The proposal should be presented by the end of the month; this value, according to the indications in the article, would hardly be taken into consideration by the board and there would be a complex negotiation.

Among the oil stocks, I jumped to + 1.8% of ENI and + 2.87% of Tenaris.

