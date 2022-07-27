Home Business Piazza Affari closes in the running thanks to Unicredit, down Campari
Piazza Affari closes in the running thanks to Unicredit, down Campari

Piazza Affari closes in the running thanks to Unicredit, down Campari

Convinced purchases on the markets today thanks to the good feedback from the learning season. The Ftse Mib scores + 1.52% at 21,480 points at the end of the day. From overseas, the positive feedback from Alphabet, Microsoft and Texas Instruments has given a boost to Wall Street which, awaiting the Fed tonight, is recovering after the declines on the eve of the day. In Italy, Unicredit surprised positively, with quarterly accounts that went well beyond expectations with profits in the € 2 billion area and an upward revision of the guidance for the entire year.

On the parterre of Piazza Affari to make the big voice was Unicredit, which marks + 8.64%. Banco Bpm also performed well with + 2.73% and Bper with + 1.93%. STM (+ 3.4%) rides the good feedback from Texas Instruments.

On the other hand, a dull day for Generali (-0.35%) thanks to the recommendation cut by JP Morgan (neutral from the previous overweight). The target price was set at € 17.

Campari was also behind (-0.19%) despite having closed the first half of 2022 with revenues and profitability beyond analysts’ estimates. In particular, Campari in the first six months of 2022 recorded revenues of € 1.26 billion, up by 25.6% compared to the same period of 2021, and above analysts’ estimates of € 1.2 billion. . The company closed the first half with an adjusted net profit of 220.2 million euros, against the estimate of 190.9 million euros, and a sharp increase compared to the same period of 2021. Campari management confirmed its guidance on net sales in 2022. Due to accelerating inflationary pressures, the company will proceed with “planned price increases to partially mitigate the less favorable sales mix”.

