Piazza Affari closed the session just above parity (+ 0.10%) in a not very eventful session for the squares of the Old Continent. Today the price of European gas has exceeded € 300 megawatt hour, next week the European Council will meet to try to find a common solution to the energy crisis.

The best stocks in today’s session are Eni (+ 2%) followed by STM (+ 1.7%), Exor (+ 1.7%) and Tenaris (+ 1.6%). While the worst of today’s session Saipem (-4%), Banco BPM (-2.6%), Nexi (-2.2%) and Iveco Group (-2%).

The bond market had little impact despite the FT’s scoop on hedge funds that bet against Italian government bonds. The BTP / Bund spread closed the session at 223bps, while the ten-year BTP yield dropped to 3.5% compared to 3.7% yesterday.

We have also seen the minutes of the ECB.

At the ECB board of directors on 20 and 21 July, the decision to raise interest rates by half a percentage point was taken with “a very large majority”.

And according to the minutes of the meeting, published today by the institution, “a 50 basis point hike was deemed appropriate in light of the worsening inflation outlook”. A first step towards the normalization of the monetary line considered “wider” than the 25 basis points previously reported, which according to the central bankers of the euro area would have provided “a clear signal on the determination to comply with its mandate” of price control.