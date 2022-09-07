Weak closing for Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib stopped the clock at 21,489 points (+ 0.04%). Waiting for tomorrow’s ECB meeting, the markets are still worried about an imminent contraction of the European economy. In addition, fears of an aggressive Fed on the rate front have returned to sharpen overseas, with a rise of 75 bps also in the meeting on 21 September. Among the commodities, the new drop in oil with the WTI slipped to its lowest level since January.

Among the individual stocks of the Ftse Mib there are the drops in oil (-2.79% ENI, -3.15% Tenaris) with WTI oil down by 4% today in the 83 dollar area per barrel, at the lowest since January, thanks to growing concerns about a possible weakening of global demand.

Among the other securities, decreases in the order of 1.6% for Unicredit. The bank’s president, Pier Carlo Padoan downplayed the risks of market turbulence in the event of a center-right coalition’s victory in the elections.

Sales also on TIM (-0.49% to € 0.2020) which in intraday reached new historical lows of € 0.1965. The indiscretions reported today by Repubblica and Corriere report tensions that have arisen in the Board of Directors of TIM between Vivendi and CDP. Vivendi would in fact have sent a letter to the Board of Directors at the end of August raising doubts about the dual role of CDP, present on the board with the chairman of CDP Gorno Tempini but at the same time controlling shareholder of Open Fiber.