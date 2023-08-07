Piazza Affari closes on parity. Fly Mps

Piazza Affari closes on parity. Vola Mps and Leonardo returns to the maximum since 2017

Milan does not stray from parity, showing a disappointing -0.14%, closing the session at 28,547.61 points. The Mps stock was the protagonist of the session, closing up 9.4% after the good data from the half-year. Leonardo also rises by 3% after the promotion to investment grade by S&P and soars to the highest level since 2017. Well bought today banks, with Banco Bpm (+2.4%) and Unicredit (+1.3%). The worst stock of the session, however, is Interpump (-3.2%), followed by Iveco Group (-3%), Hera (-2.3%) and Erg (-2%). The spread Btp-Bund grows to 166 points.

On the EGM, the rise of Renergetica stands out, after the announcement that Compagnia Valdostana delle Acque has signed a contract for the purchase of a 60% stake in the capital and will promote aOPA on the outstanding outstanding shares not aimed at the delisting, and the reductions of Visibilia and SIF, following the news of the premature death of the chairman, CEO, as well as majority shareholder, Luca Ruffino.

Weak session for the Euro/US Dollar, trading down 0.22%. Weak session for gold, trading down 0.50%. The Petrolium (Light Sweet Crude Oil) down (-1.37%) stands at 81.68 dollars per barrel.

