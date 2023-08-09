Piazza Affari closes on the upside (+1.2%), the banks are doing well

The day after the bloodbath in Piazza Affari, the reference index, the Ftse Mib recovered part of the losses recorded yesterday. The Milanese index with a positive sign dell’1,2% surpassing the 28,000 mark again, settling at 28.288.

The banks are doing well after the changes by the Mef relating to the taxation of the extra profits of credit institutions, which came out late yesterday. The Ministry of the Economy has specified that the maximum ceiling of the levy cannot exceed the 0.1% of the total assets of banking institutions.

Consequently, the two big Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo finished the session up by 4.3% and 2.3% respectively. While Bper Banca and Banco BPM, particularly affected by yesterday’s sales, today rebounded by 2% and 5% respectively, recovering part of the losses on the stock market.

Among the best shares today Telecom with a +7% to 0.26 euro following the rumors that indicate an acceleration of Kkr on the network dossier. While the best title in today’s session was Finecobank with a +7%.

On the bond market front, the Btp/Bund spread closed the day slightly up by 0.4% to 168bp. While the eur/usd exchange rate strengthens by 0.26% at 1.09 at 17:41.

