Piazza Affari closes positive (+0.4%) despite Tim (-4.3%)

The end was smooth for the European stock exchanges, at the end of a nervous day. Piazza Affari archives trading above parity, with the Ftse Mib up 0.4% to 27,745 points. Purchases in particular on Recordati (+5.4%), Banco Bpm (+4.3%) and Nexi (+2.7%), while Unipol (-1%), Cnh (-1.4%) and Telecom Italia (-4.3%), with the latter held back by offers below expectations for the network and by the clash between shareholder Vivendi and the top management, which exploded yesterday in the meeting.

Slight declines for the moment on Wall Street, after a series of mixed corporate results and macroeconomic data to be evaluated in terms of economic growth and monetary policy. April’s composite PMI in the US rose to its highest level in nearly a year, fueling inflation fears.

In Europe, the positive dynamics of services offset the unexpected worsening of manufacturing, which continues to contract.

On bonds, Btp-Bund spread substantially unchanged at 186 bp, with the Italian 10-year bond rising towards 4.35%, pending the verdict of S&P on Italy, which should leave the BBB rating unchanged with a stable outlook.

The euro/dollar continues to fluctuate in the 1.097 area while oil (Brent) advances to 81.6 dollars a barrel but remains in a loss of around 5% over the week.

For the next eighth, focus on the GDP of the US and the Eurozone, as well as the inflation of France, Germany and Spain. Also worth following is the core PCE index, the Fed’s favorite indicator for monitoring price trends. The season of US quarterly reports is getting underway, while the first results are expected in Europe in the banking and energy sectors.