Home Business Piazza Affari closes positive after Canada’s decision not to raise rates
Business

Piazza Affari closes positive after Canada’s decision not to raise rates

by admin
Piazza Affari closes positive after Canada’s decision not to raise rates

Piazza Affari closes up 0.54%

The Milan Stock Exchange closes on the rise. The latest Ftse Mib index gains 0.54% to 27,911 points. Best Inwit stock, up 4.07%. Among the stocks we reported this morning: Tim +0.96% and First Capital +0.5%. The awakening came in the afternoon after statements by Powell who appeared more conciliatory in the House. The president of the American Central Bank has assured that there will be no more hawkish interventions, without data to support it. For his part, Governor Visco called on the European central bank to be cautious, because the economic recovery is still fragile.

The surprise that comes from Canada

The central bank of Canadafor obvious geographical reasons careful to follow, or anticipate, the moves of the Federal Reserve, decided in today’s meeting to keep interest rates unchanged, for the first time in a year. The press release speaks of a sharp deceleration in inflation towards the 2% target. The rate is at 4.5%.

BONDS

The Spread closes down at 177 points, compared to 183 points yesterday. The yield on the Italian 10-year bond also fell sharply, falling to 4.41% (-10 basis points). The rates of the ‘peripheral’ countries also fell with that of Spain at 3.66% (-6 points) and that of Greece at 4.41% (-4 points). The Bund stands at 2.64% (-4 points).

PETROLIUM

WTI loses 1.14% to 76.693 dollars and Brent loses 0.95% to 82.50 dollars a barrel. The words of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the data on US inventories, which surprisingly dropped by almost 1.7 million, weigh on crude oil prices. For Barclays, prices are expected to average $92 a barrel this year. It cuts an earlier forecast for a “more resilient Russian oil supply than previously thought” by $6 a barrel. The British bank also cut its average WTI crude oil forecast for 2023 by $7 a barrel, to $87. Barclays sees prices for next year on average slightly higher, at 97 dollars a barrel for Brent and 92 for Wti.

See also  Eni and Telepass: strategic partnership for mobility is underway

GAS
Price down 1%.

CURRENCIES

The euro dollar trades at 1.055.

ORO

Treat to $1,812 an ounce.

You may also like

Jennifer Gates: Insights into the Life of Bill...

Grillo jr trial: “Bruises on the body”. Silvia’s...

The willingness of hogs to take the initiative...

This is the most expensive wine in the...

Women and investing: For Trade Republic, women outperform...

Can e-fuels save the combustion engine?

From the Gaslini Foundation 10 million more for...

Chinese fast fashion e-commerce company Shein is rumored...

La Famiglia raises 250 million euros for B2B...

Stellantis, agreement on the contract for thousands of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy