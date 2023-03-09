Piazza Affari closes up 0.54%

The Milan Stock Exchange closes on the rise. The latest Ftse Mib index gains 0.54% to 27,911 points. Best Inwit stock, up 4.07%. Among the stocks we reported this morning: Tim +0.96% and First Capital +0.5%. The awakening came in the afternoon after statements by Powell who appeared more conciliatory in the House. The president of the American Central Bank has assured that there will be no more hawkish interventions, without data to support it. For his part, Governor Visco called on the European central bank to be cautious, because the economic recovery is still fragile.

The surprise that comes from Canada

The central bank of Canadafor obvious geographical reasons careful to follow, or anticipate, the moves of the Federal Reserve, decided in today’s meeting to keep interest rates unchanged, for the first time in a year. The press release speaks of a sharp deceleration in inflation towards the 2% target. The rate is at 4.5%.

BONDS

The Spread closes down at 177 points, compared to 183 points yesterday. The yield on the Italian 10-year bond also fell sharply, falling to 4.41% (-10 basis points). The rates of the ‘peripheral’ countries also fell with that of Spain at 3.66% (-6 points) and that of Greece at 4.41% (-4 points). The Bund stands at 2.64% (-4 points).

PETROLIUM

WTI loses 1.14% to 76.693 dollars and Brent loses 0.95% to 82.50 dollars a barrel. The words of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the data on US inventories, which surprisingly dropped by almost 1.7 million, weigh on crude oil prices. For Barclays, prices are expected to average $92 a barrel this year. It cuts an earlier forecast for a “more resilient Russian oil supply than previously thought” by $6 a barrel. The British bank also cut its average WTI crude oil forecast for 2023 by $7 a barrel, to $87. Barclays sees prices for next year on average slightly higher, at 97 dollars a barrel for Brent and 92 for Wti.

GAS

Price down 1%.



CURRENCIES

The euro dollar trades at 1.055.

ORO

Treat to $1,812 an ounce.