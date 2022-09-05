Home Business Piazza Affari closes sharply: -2% the Ftse Mib, crashes for Stellantis and Campari
Piazza Affari pays duty at the start of the week thanks to the latest developments in the energy crisis with Gazprom announcing that Nord Stream 1 will remain stationary indefinitely. The announcement came a few hours after the G7 agreement to impose a price cap on Russian oil and before the extraordinary meeting of EU energy ministers scheduled for Friday where, among the options under discussion, there would also be the blocking of the trading on electricity derivatives.

The week that has just begun sees the ECB meeting on Thursday 8 September in the foreground. The ECB will also update growth and inflation estimates.

The Ftse Mib closed -2.01% at 21,480 points after losing 3% in the morning. Among the individual stocks, Stellantis fell 4.79%. Also bad for Campari and Buzzi with drops of more than 4%. Among the banks, Unicredit left 2.73% on the ground. UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel expects credit quality to deteriorate in the future. “While credit risk has not worsened so far and the bank is not seeing a substantial change in default rates, we expect this to happen in the future depending on how long the war lasts,” Orcel said in a press conference call. .

Against the tide, ENI (+ 1.69%) and Tenaris (+ 0.92%) rose in the wake of the rise in oil prices. OPEC +, an alliance between OPEC and non-OPEC countries (including Russia), has announced the cut in oil production by 100,000 barrels per day since October.

