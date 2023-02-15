Home Business Piazza Affari closes slowly (+0.1%), focus on US data
Milan’s Ftse Mib ended up 0.1% at 27,533 points, in an overall positive session for the European indices, while Wall Street was uncertain after the data on retail sales stronger than expected.

Prysmian (+1.65%), Stellantis (+1.4%) and Ferrari (+1.3%) stand out among the most capitalized companies in Piazza Affari. On the other hand, Azimut (-3.15%), Italgas (-2.8%) and Saipem (-2%) fell. On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread widens to 186 basis points, with the Italian 10-year bond rising to 4.33%.

In January, US retail sales grew 3%, well above expectations, fueling the prospect of persistent inflationary pressures and a Fed that will continue to tighten for longer.

This contributed to a general rise in yields, with the two-year Treasury close to the highest since November at 4.69%, and to the strengthening of the dollar. The euro/dollar exchange rate slipped to 1.067, while that between the pound and the greenback fell to 1.2 also in the wake of the more marked slowdown in UK inflation forecasts, from 10.5% to 10.1%.

The American indices S&P500 (-0.2%) and Nasdaq (+0.1%) contrasted, with investors still intent on weighing yesterday’s data on inflation, which fell less than estimates in January, and the latest comments from members from the Fed, pushing in the direction of new hikes and no rate cuts for this year.

Finally, among raw materials, oil lost ground for the second consecutive day, with Brent at 84.2 dollars a barrel, thanks to the sharp increase in US inventories. Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency has raised its forecasts for global oil demand, in the wake of the reopening of the Chinese economy after years of anti-Covid lockdown.

