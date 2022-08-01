Home Business Piazza Affari closes the first session of the month up + 0.3%
Piazza Affari closes the first session of the month up + 0.3%

Our benchmark index, Ftse Mib, closed the first session of the week and month up 0.3% to 22.405 points.

The best stocks during the session were Saipem which closed with + 4%, Generali Ass + 2.00%, Leonardo + 1.49% and Intesa SanPaolo + 1.19%.

While the worst stocks are Exor with -3.66%, A2A -3.62%, CNH Industrial – 3.29% and Iveco Group with -3.18%.

Spread BTP / Bund ended the day at 221 basis points, while the ten-year BTO yield dropped to 2.98%.

