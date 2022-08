Our reference index, the Ftse Mib, closed the session in the red (-1.76%) at 22,136 points.

The best stock in Piazza Affari at the end was Recordati (+ 1.6%) followed by Eni (+ 1.6%), Snam (+ 1.4%) and finally Terna (+ 1.1%). While the worst of this session are Saipem which left 6% on the parterre, followed by Moncler (-4.5%), Stellantis (-4.4%) and finally Telecom Italia (-4%).

The BTP / Bund spread closed the day slightly up by 0.4% at 230bps. While the ten-year BTP yield reached 3.6%.