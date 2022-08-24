Piazza Affari ended the session with a slight increase of 0.3% to 22,431 points. Among the best stocks Diasorin (+ 2.8%), Campari (+ 2.3%) positive market reaction following the announcement of the agreement with Catalyst Spirits to acquire an initial 15% stake in Howler Head Kentucky, followed by Nexi (+ 1.6%) and Recordati (+ 1.4%).

The worst are Inwit (-1%), followed by the oil giant Eni (-1.2%), Unipol (-1.2%) and Generali (-1.1%).

The BTP / Bund spread ends the session at 231bps, while the 10-year yield stood at 3.6%.